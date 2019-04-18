High-ranking NZDF official sentenced to home detention after embassy bathroom recordings

The 59-year-old former NZ Defence Force attaché to Washington, Alfred Keating, has been sentenced to four months and 15 days home detention.



He was found guilty in March of attempting to make an intimate visual recording in the unisex toilets at the NZ Embassy in Washington using a covert camera.

A victim impact statement from MFAT spoke of the deep abuse of staff from Keating's actions. Staff felt distressed and unsafe.

Judge Robert Ronayne said Keating attempted to record his colleagues for his own sexual gratification.

He went onto say that Keating shows no remorse, while maintaining his innocence. The judge said "you are not innocent".