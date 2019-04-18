TODAY |

High-ranking NZDF official sentenced to home detention after embassy bathroom recordings

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
The 59-year-old former NZ Defence Force attaché to Washington, Alfred Keating, has been sentenced to four months and 15 days home detention.

He was found guilty in March of attempting to make an intimate visual recording in the unisex toilets at the NZ Embassy in Washington using a covert camera.

A victim impact statement from MFAT spoke of the deep abuse of staff from Keating's actions. Staff felt distressed and unsafe.

Judge Robert Ronayne said Keating attempted to record his colleagues for his own sexual gratification.

Both the Crown and defence delivered their closing arguments today in the trial of Alfred Keating. Source: 1 NEWS

He went onto say that Keating shows no remorse, while maintaining his innocence. The judge said "you are not innocent".

Judge Ronayne called the offending bizarre and reprehensible.

Commodore Alfred Keating, 59, faces up to 18 months in prison. Source: 1 NEWS
