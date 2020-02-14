High-profile Taranaki businessman headed to prison for double-life as meth supplier

A prominent Taranaki businessman has been sentenced to two years and 10-months' jail for his part in a methamphetamine supply ring.

Lauchlan MacMillan. Source: RNZ / Robin Martin

Lauchlan MacMillan, who appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today, had earlier pleaded guilty to five representative charges of supplying and possessing the class A drug, also known as P.

The former owner of the Taranaki Fowler Homes franchise was arrested in October 2018 after police swooped on his business address and a private home.

Prior to his arrest, MacMillan had been an award-winning master builder and sponsor of local events and sports.