High-profile Taranaki businessman headed to prison for double-life as meth supplier

A prominent Taranaki businessman has been sentenced to two years and 10-months' jail for his part in a methamphetamine supply ring.

Lauchlan MacMillan. Source: RNZ / Robin Martin

Lauchlan MacMillan, who appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today, had earlier pleaded guilty to five representative charges of supplying and possessing the class A drug, also known as P.

The former owner of the Taranaki Fowler Homes franchise was arrested in October 2018 after police swooped on his business address and a private home.

Prior to his arrest, MacMillan had been an award-winning master builder and sponsor of local events and sports.

In sentencing, judge Maree McKenzie gave MacMillan credit for attending drug rehabilitation but said his involvement in the offending was significant.

