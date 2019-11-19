A Kurdish Iranian journalist who wrote about people detained inside Australia's detention system has been granted a New Zealand visa after being here since November.

Behrouz Boochani spent years detained on Manus Island before coming to New Zealand in November last year and requesting refugee status.

Before fleeing to Australia from Iran, he had written extensively as an investigative journalist in his homeland, supporting Kurdish independence.

The Guardian reports that Mr Boochani's application was accepted by the New Zealand government yesterday - on his 37th birthday.

"I am very happy some certainty about my future, I feel relieved and secure finally," he told The Guardian.

"But, at the same time, I cannot fully celebrate this because so many people who were incarcerated with me are still struggling to get freedom, still in PNG, on Nauru, in detention in Australia - even if they are released, Australia’s policy still exists."

The Guardian reports that Mr Boochani has been granted a one-year work visa and the right to apply for permanent residency in New Zealand.