High-profile Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani granted refugee status in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kurdish Iranian journalist who wrote about people detained inside Australia's detention system has been granted a New Zealand visa after being here since November.

Former Iranian reporter Behrouz Boochani was given the good news about his refugee status yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Behrouz Boochani spent years detained on Manus Island before coming to New Zealand in November for a writer's festival and requesting refugee status.

Before fleeing to Australia from Iran, he had written extensively as an investigative journalist in his homeland, supporting Kurdish independence.

The Guardian reports that Mr Boochani's application was accepted by the New Zealand Government yesterday - on his 37th birthday.

A spokesperson for Immigration New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS that "Mr Boochani has been recognised as a refugee under the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugee and its 1967 Protocol".

Behrouz Boochani, who hadn’t left the Papua New Guinea detention centre in six years, declared himself free after landing here. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Boochani told the Guardian: "I am very happy some certainty about my future, I feel relieved and secure finally.

"But, at the same time, I cannot fully celebrate this because so many people who were incarcerated with me are still struggling to get freedom, still in PNG, on Nauru, in detention in Australia - even if they are released, Australia’s policy still exists."

Stuart Smith has alleged political interference in refugee Behrouz Boochani’s asylum bid. Source: 1 NEWS

The Guardian reports that Mr Boochani has been granted a one-year work visa and the right to apply for permanent residency in New Zealand.

The Green Party released a statement welcoming Mr Boochani to New Zealand, with MP Golriz Ghahraman saying "today we celebrate New Zealand as a place where fairness and compassion prevails".

Behrouz Boochani tells his story of survival in an in-depth interview with Breakfast’s John Campbell. Source: Breakfast

"I would like to thank our refugee authorities for their work with Behrouz. Today they demonstrated the strength of our country, and how we put compassion and kindness first.

"People escaping torture and persecution based on their religion, race, and political activism deserve a place to call home, they deserve protection.

"We welcome Behrouz wholeheartedly - he has faced persecution and torture at the hands of Iran's Islamic regime and whilst imprisoned on Manus Island, it is well overdue that he had a place where he is safe to put down roots."

