 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Retail New Zealand says banks and credit card companies are charging Kiwi retailers much more for contactless and 'Paywave' transactions than other countries - and it is pushing up the price of goods for everyone.

Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.
Source: Breakfast

The organisation says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

Greg Harford, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said the fees largely come from banks charging each other fees, which are passed on to consumers, but also that credit card companies are playing a part as well.

"New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world where credit card interchange fees are not regulated - so there's no government regulation around how much the banks and card companies are allowed to charge," Mr Harford said.

"Much of the cost involved in merchant fees results from the banks charging each other for the transaction - so much of it rests with the banks, but the credit card companies obviously also have a role to play as well.

"Both Visa and Mastercard have moved, over recent months, to lower some of the fees that banks can charge each other ... we haven't yet seen that flow through into what's happening in the [New Zealand] market, though."

Mr Harford says that, because retailers incorporate contactless transaction fees into the price of their goods and services, even those who don't use contactless payment are essentially paying for it.

"The costs of these transactions are all wrapped up into the costs of good and services that we buy," he said.

"It makes the costs of goods and services more expensive for everyone in New Zealand, even if you're paying by cash.

"Consumers certainly love the convenience of contactless technology - it's faster to make a payment, it allows you to use Apple Pay and similar applications on your phone as well, but it does come at a really big cost for the merchants and ultimately every retailer needs to make its own call as to whether the value and the speed of transactions outweighs the cost.

"We've been calling for more transparency and oversight around fees for quite some time now, the government has said that it's going to continue to look at that, and we'll be monitoring that very closely over the next little while."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

03:23
2
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

03:30
3

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

00:24
4
The Minnesota driver had only been driving for a month when this dramatic incident took place.

Teen driver forced to clamber out rear window after car plunges into sinkhole

5

Live stream: Breakfast

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.