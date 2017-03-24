 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


High-level reforms for Earthquake Commission after five-year Govt review

share

Source:

NZN

The Government has settled on a handful of high-level reforms to the Earthquake Commission after what's been a five-year review process.

Ground-breaking quake research shows how much the top the South Island was affected by last year's shake.
Source: Breakfast

However, it will still be another three years before those changes are expected to be in place.

Finance Minister Steven Joyce and Minister responsible for EQC Gerry Brownlee announced plans to simplify the Government's natural disaster insurer today, although more work is needed to figure out the details and draft legislation won't be ready until later this year or early 2018.

Wellington's Mayor is adamant the city is safe after tough engineering assessments on at risk buildings following the Kaikoura quake.
Source: 1 NEWS

At a high level, the ministers have decided to lift the EQC cap for building cover to $150,000, clarify that EQC land cover is for natural disaster damage directly affecting an insured residence or access to it, standardise claims excess on EQC building cover at $1000, ditch EQC's contents cover, and require EQC claimants to lodge claims with private insurers who will act as the contact point.

"The reforms we are announcing will simplify the relationship between the EQC scheme and private insurance and help provide faster and smoother resolution of claims following a major event," Mr Brownlee said.

"Requiring EQC claimants to lodge claims with their private insurer will help EQC and private insurers work better together in future."

Two years ago the Government released nine proposals in a discussion document, with the preferred package including plans for private insurers to largely manage claims, building cover including site work to remove an overlap between land and building cover, doubling the cap on building cover to $200,000 while land cover would apply only where rebuilding is not possible.

The review, led by the Treasury, was launched in September 2012 to consider the Government's disaster contingency fund's future after its resources were exhausted by the Canterbury quakes.

The Government got a hurry-up on the review in 2015, putting out the discussion document five months after global reinsurers publicly grumbled that the delays were making it difficult for them to operate in an uncertain environment.

Related

Politics

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
Jaedyn Randell has been chosen to voice Moana in a Te Reo version of the hit film.

Introducing New Zealand's Maori Moana! Tokoroa teen chosen to be Te Reo voice of Disney princess

02:22
2
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

America's Cup recap: Iceman Peter Burling refuses to discuss Cup victory, as Spithill declares, 'we've been here before'

00:30
3
Peter Burling trapped Jimmy Spithill at the start, took his wind, then just took, sailing a 100 per cent fly-time.

America's Cup recap: Match point! Team NZ's Burling humiliates Oracle's Spithill at the start line, sails off in to the blue

02:22
4
Peter Burling remained cool after being reminded of Team NZ's failed 2013 San Francisco campaign.

'You know, looking back to 13, you guys were on match point a lot': Reporter tries to rattle NZ cage but Burling shuts it down

00:39
5
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

Max was a playful dog, who always wanted attention.

'We don't have any tears left' - Invercargill couple searching for answers after beloved puppy shot dead

Coming home on Friday the husband expected Max to run and greet him, instead he found him lying at by their fence, dead.

01:39
They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.

Better together: Kaikoura farmers and fishermen join forces in midst of post-quake recovery

They're working together to support an important part of the local ecology.


00:39
1 NEWS sports reporter Abby Wilson cheekily asked Spithill, "you're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?"

'Are you from NZ?' - Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill takes on 1 NEWS' Abby Wilson over cheeky question

"You're sailing for a technology company but are you having tech issues?" It turns out Jimmy hasn't totally lost his sense of humour.

01:03
The NZ Beverage Council says the scheme will help curb childhood obesity.

'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

New Zealand Beverage Council says it's disappointed at a possible levy on sugary drinks.

07:57
The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ