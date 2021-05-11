TODAY |

'High level of first-aid' from first responders at Dunedin stabbing 'almost certainly saved lives'

Lives were "almost certainly saved" following the actions of first responders at the Dunedin Countdown stabbings, police say.

The superintendent in charge of the investigation says he’s ‘very proud’ of the officers. Source: 1 NEWS

Southern District commander superintendent Paul Basham said that he’s "very proud" of the actions of police officers, who along with everyone else involved, were met with a "confronting" scene.

The four victims of what police have described as a “random” attack at the Cumberland Street store just before 2.30pm yesterday remain in hospital.

The 42-year-old man accused of the attack has today been charged with four counts of attempted murder and will appear in court again on June 1.

Police were on the scene within minutes and found the alleged offender had been detained by members of the public, Basham said.

Police say 'long road ahead' in recovery of Dunedin stabbing victims

Two officers, one of whom were off duty at the time, also arrived to intervene.

Basham said feedback had revealed first responders provided a “high standard of first aid, that almost certainly saved the lives of some of the victims”.

“This was an extremely fast-moving and confronting scene for everybody involved, including police staff,” he said.

“They all did an exceptional job when it mattered the most and I am certainly very proud of my police officers.”

