High-intensity training blamed for massive spike in kids' sport injuries

By Michael Cropp of rnz.co.nz

Children playing sport are suffering injuries at a massively increased rate and intense training regimes are being partly blamed.

Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) data shows the number of sports injury rates for all rugby, football, netball, basketball and gymnastics reported for children under 15 went up 60 percent between 2008 and 2017. That was more than twice the increase in the 15-19 age group, which had a 29 percent rise.

Wellington Girls' College sports director Carolyn Kirkpatrick said children wanting to become professional athletes were being promised a high-intensity pathway to reach their goal.

In football, for example, she said they had school football, club football in the weekends and rep football, and some also have academy football midweek.

That meant they were playing and training 15 to 20 hours a week for one sport, so not including any PE or other activities.

ACC said that level of intensity was too high, and the number of hours a week children train and play sports should match their age. A 10-year-old, for example, would do no more than 10 hours all up.

Ms Kirkpatrick said children who played and trained hardest appeared to get more severe injuries. Fourteen-year-olds were getting anterior cruciate ligament tear (ACL) - a potentially sports-ending knee injury - "whereas that maybe didn't really happen in yesteryear".

Ms Kirkpatrick said she had unsuccessfully tried asking sports clubs to cut back their regimes.

"The clubs do their stuff, and they say 'you come and train twice a week or you're on the bench' and that's what these girls hear."

While there's was no single reason behind the spike in injury rates, ACC said too much sport may be just as harmful as not enough exercise and some children were specialising in one sport at too young an age.

"Too much high-intensity training reduces the energy available for growth and development. This can affect not only peak bone mass and the onset of puberty but a number of other important body systems which can have lifelong consequences for injury and physical and mental illness," Isaac Carlson, ACC head of injury prevention, said.

Dr Natalie Hogg, clinical psychologist for elite sportspeople, said there was a risk young people specialised at the expense of friends, family and school, and their sense of self and identity could suffer if they failed in their quest.

There was also no evidence that starting young created better adult athletes.

Physiotherapist Sharon Kearney, who specialises in adolescent sports injuries, said young bodies were not built for the intense training regimes in high-performance programmes.

"Secondary school kids are not high performance athletes, they are adolescents with immature musculoskeletal systems," she said.

She said she knew of schools that pushed kids to row more often than elite rowers and high school rugby teams where the players had back injuries they would take to their graves.

"The increasing opportunity to be a professional athlete is driving professional type programmes within a secondary school environment," she said.

Athletics New Zealand medical director Dr Dan Exeter, a sport and exercise physician, said clubs and coaches bore some responsibility for over-training but most of it belongs to the parents.

"You have to drive your child to training, you have to take your child to practice, you have to take them to the dance studio," he said. "The only person who knows exactly how much that kid is doing is the parent."

He argues inactivity is a bigger problem.

Despite pushy parents and enabling sports clubs, Ms Kearney said the real message keen kids needed to hear was that "they won't get a career opportunity if they're broken".