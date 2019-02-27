High emotions as 'Aunty Joe' awarded for reconnecting young Northlanders with Māori culture

A Northland man wept as he described a woman reconnecting young people with their Māori culture as a great leader who's making huge change in their lives.

Joelene Busby, aka Aunty Joe, puts in hours of her own time to help children who need it, to empower other women and to pass on knowledge, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reported.

She's often with a group of children paddling a waka on the estuary near Whangarei heads, and Ms Busby is this week's ASB Good as Gold winner.

Ms Busby's next door neighbour, Maurice Prendiville, was emotional as he said she really deserves the award.

"She's a great leader. How many great leaders do you know? And a beautiful woman. She's making huge change all the time, and with all the people that need it, children that need help. And she's giving them positive leadership and direction," Mr Prendiville said.

Mr Prendiville's wife, Lyndsay, nominated Ms Busby for the award.

"She's passionate about the land, the sea, her culture. And she doesn't just talk about it, she actually lives the entire thing," Ms Prendiville said.

Ms Busby's great uncle, canoe builder Hekenukumai Busby, was knighted on Waitangi Day at the age of 86.

"Her great uncle, Sir Hec, started off building waka and keeping the culture alive. I think she is following in his footsteps," Ms Prendiville said.

Ms Busby was overwhelmed to be told she's receiving $10,000 for a holiday.

"Can I take kids with me?," she asked, thinking of others again.

Ms Busby said she uses waka for medicine, "to heal our young people and give them something to believe in, something that they own and just watch them grow from that. It's beautiful to watch".