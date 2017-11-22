 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Simon Plumb
1 NEWS Producer and Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Simon Plumb
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will stand trial a third time over the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.

Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning has declined a last-ditch application by Rewa for the murder charge against him to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings.

Had Rewa’s application been successful, it would have brought an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.

At a pre-trial hearing last week, Rewa’s lawyer, Paul Chambers, said his client’s right to a fair trial had been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.

The charge against Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.

Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted of Ms Burdett’s murder and spent 22 years in prison. He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.

Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.

He denies killing her and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.

Last week Mr Chambers argued "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction. He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers last month.

Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead. Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.

Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.

Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.

Read more: Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Rewa has been tried twice before for Ms Burdett's murder, but the jury couldn't reach a verdict. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Simon Plumb
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:21
On this week’s Te Tari, The Office, the National Party Deputy takes Whena Owen on a tour.

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

2

All Blacks named: Skipper Kieran Read and debutants included for Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship
3

Gold Coast man who killed ex with tomahawk, jumped on stomach to kill unborn child, jailed for at least 20 years
4

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington
5

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'will be a less good mother' by returning as PM, says far-right Canadian speaker Stefan Molyneux
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two men posing as rugby club members and asking for donations arrested in Tauranga

First openly gay Anglican priest says his ordination offers hope to LGBT Christians in NZ
01:05
Dr Ingrid Visser of the Orca Research Trust spoke with 1 NEWS from Ripiro Beach.

Efforts to save stranded whale ramp up after other dies on Northland beach
A sign warning motorists about the use of red light cameras in the area.

Number of red light cameras in Auckland set to double by end of October

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington

A Givealittle page has been setup for the Wellington football captain who died at half-time during a match on Saturday shortly after sending a final text to one of his daughters.

North Wellington Onslows Masters captain Tim Robertson collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.

The 53-year-old father of six sent a final text to one of his daughters Jemma to see how she and her sister Michaela were getting on in their football match that was taking place at the same time.

She messaged back saying that her team was in the lead and that Michaela had already scored two goals; to which he responded "Nice".

After sending the text Tim then headed into his teams half-time talk where he informed them he wasn't feeling too well and wouldn't be coming back on for the second half.

As the team were about to make their way back onto the pitch Tim collapsed and tragically his teammates and paramedics were unable to revive him.

The Givealittle page set up for the Robertson family will help with funeral costs and any additional money put towards providing some financial security for the future for the family.

Tim is remembered in a tribute on the page for "his passion, his spontaneity, his cheekiness and his love."

Tim Robertson with his family. Source: Givealittle
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:21
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

Richie Mo'unga needs patience says Steve Hansen - 'He's got competition'

Gold Coast man who killed ex with tomahawk, jumped on stomach to kill unborn child, jailed for at least 20 years

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Days before a Gold Coast man bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend with a tomahawk and jumped on her stomach to kill their unborn child he told co-workers he would murder her.

Brock Wall bashed Brazilian woman Fabiana Palhares to death at her Varsity Lakes home as she screamed for help down the line of a triple-zero call in February 2015.

Wall was on Monday sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to life in prison with a 20-year non-parole period.

Fabiana Palhares.
Fabiana Palhares. Source: Facebook.
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia