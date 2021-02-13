TODAY |

High Court rejects challenge to controversial Wellington Shelly Bay development

Cushla Norman, 1 NEWS Reporter
The High Court has rejected an application for judicial review of a Wellington City Council decision to grant resource consent for the controversial Shelly Bay development.

The challenge was made by a group of local ratepayers called Enterprise Miramar. 

It's concerned the $500 million development of 350 townhouses and apartments will cause major traffic problems and pose a safety risk for cyclists and pedestrians.

The group's chair Thomas Wutzler said he was disappointed with the result. 

"The council needs to address the traffic issues that our members will be left paying for," he said. 

Shelly Bay developer Ian Cassels was positive about the High Court decision. 

He said the environment was looking "a lot better" for progressing with building.

Members of Mau Whenua, a faction of Taranaki Whanui iwi opposed to the project, continue to occupy the site in protest.

