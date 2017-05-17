High Court mistrial declared over man accused of murdering Christchurch father

The High Court trial for the murder of Christchurch father Marcus Tucker has been declared a mistrial and aborted after its third day.

Source: 1 NEWS

Peter John Carroll, 52, is accused of beating Marcus Tucker to death with the hook of a steering wheel lock, wrapping his body, then dumping him at Lake Ellesmere.

The body was found by fishermen on ANZAC day last year.

Justice David Gendall explained to the High Court this morning that certain issues had arisen, making a mistrial necessary to ensure Mr Carroll receives fair trial.

"In the interest of justice no other option was available here," Justice Gendall said.

He's also granted leave to the two defence lawyers of Mr Carroll to be withdrawn from the case.

Marcus Tucker's family were visibly upset when leaving court.

Belinda Ross, Marcus Tucker's sister, told 1NEWS: "We are very disappointed this has been called a mistrial. But we'd like to thank everyone for their support."