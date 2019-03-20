High Court dismisses appeal against prison term by distributor of Christchurch terrorist attack video

The High Court has dismissed an appeal against a 21-month prison sentence by a man who distributed video of the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack.

Philip Arps distributed the video to about 30 of his associates and asked that it be modified so he could distribute it as a meme.

He argued the sentence was manifestly excessive and that he should have received home detention.

The High Court held that the District Court sentencing judge was correct to find that there was harm caused by the offending, that Mr Arps' previous discriminatory offending was relevant, and that Mr Arps' personal views could be taken into account in relation to his remorse and likelihood of rehabilitation.

Home detention would not sufficiently deter and denounce his offending.