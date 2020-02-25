TODAY |

High Court blocks Jami-Lee Ross from publishing sensitive documents

Source: 

The High Court has blocked former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross from publishing sensitive documents that were inadvertently sent to him.

Source: 1 NEWS

The independent MP and three businessmen were charged with electoral fraud at the start of the year, after a 10-month Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation.

The charges, which the four men deny, relate to two $100,000 donations paid to the National Party.

The SFO said the material was sent to all the defendants as part of its disclosure obligations and Ross then expressed an interest in publishing it.

"The agency believes any publication of the material would have breached the SFO's secrecy provisions and been contrary to requirements of confidentiality applying to the use of material obtained through court proceedings.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Botany MP and three co-defendants pleaded not guilty to charges relating to donations to the National Party. Source: 1 NEWS

"However, the SFO sought a court order to ensure there was no doubt that the material remained confidential," the agency said in a statement.

Ross said he had no intention of breaching people's privacy but wanted to expose the nature of the documents.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Lebanese bride's wedding day video shoot interrupted by Beirut explosion
2
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
3
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
4
Man who died after Flaxmere police chase named as Mongrel Mob member Stacey Owen Waaka
5
Richie Mo'unga jokes if Super Rugby Aotearoa-style comp returns in 2021, more breaks needed for aching players
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

End of Life Choice Act: Who is eligible and who makes the decisions?
05:28

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announces $500,000 in aid after Beirut blast
00:59

What's lurking behind the four per cent job figure?
02:56

'This is now very real' - Pike River Mine families welcome retrieval of 20-tonne loader