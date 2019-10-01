TODAY |

High Court appearance for man charged with murder of Halswell man whose body was never found

Lisa Davies
1 NEWS Reporter
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
Lisa Davies

David Benbow, who is accused of killing Halswell man Michael McGrath over two years ago, has appeared in the Christchurch High Court this morning.

David Benbow, who is accused of killing Halswell man Michael McGrath, during an appearance in the Christchurch High Court on October 18 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Michael McGrath went missing from his home in May 2017. His body has never been found.

The 51-year-old accused, who pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in the District Court, appeared via video link from prison.

Simon McGrath spoke outside court in Christchurch today where the accused man entered a not guilty plea. Source: 1 NEWS

He will have a bail application heard by the court on October 24.

His trial has been set down for February 9, 2021 and is expected to run for three weeks.

His next appearance will be in December for a case review.

A 51-year-old was charged today with murder, over two years after the Christchurch builder vanished. Source: 1 NEWS
