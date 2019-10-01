High Court appearance for man charged with murder of Halswell man whose body was never found

David Benbow, who is accused of killing Halswell man Michael McGrath over two years ago, has appeared in the Christchurch High Court this morning.

David Benbow, who is accused of killing Halswell man Michael McGrath, during an appearance in the Christchurch High Court on October 18 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Michael McGrath went missing from his home in May 2017. His body has never been found.

The 51-year-old accused, who pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in the District Court, appeared via video link from prison.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He will have a bail application heard by the court on October 24.

His trial has been set down for February 9, 2021 and is expected to run for three weeks.