High country station sale to Czech national raises worries over land meant for a National Park

New Zealand
A controversial high country station has been sold to a new owner, but there are concerns over a disputed piece of land which was meant for a National Park.

Land Information New Zealand has approved the sale of the 40,000 hectare Mt White Station near Arthur's Pass, including almost 1,000 hectares of land known as Riversdale flats.

The land was put aside for a national park in 1901 but was mistakenly included in the pastoral lease for the neighbouring Mt White station. It's since only had one owner but conservationists say the sale was the perfect opportunity to secure the land for its original purpose.

Forest and Bird Regional Manager Nicky Snoyink says a resolution is overdue.

"I'm pretty disappointed in fact it's quite absurd that the Department of Conservation and LINZ haven't been able to resolve this issue," she said.

"The crown has failed to act in this instance. They need to get in there and make the changes to the legislation to ensure that these places are protected."

The new owner, a Czech national with a permanent residency visa, says he’s committed to ensuring public access to the site and is meeting with LINZ to discuss the future of the land later this week.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

A testy exchange has seen Winston Peters make fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a joke in Parliament's Question Time today.

The National Party leader was questioning the Acting Prime Minister about the state of the New Zealand economy when things got personal.

"What is the Government doing to keep ambitious young New Zealanders in the country considering a new mining job was advertised in Australia every six minutes, while here his Government has banned oil and gas exploration as well as mining on conservation land," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters then shot back, making fun of Mr Bridges accent.

"This Government has not banned oil and gas exploration and whatever that industry called 'mining' is, I am having difficulty trying to understand it."

The answer clearly didn't sit well with the National Party leader.

"Is the reality that when New Zealand has the worst business confidence in a decade, that has a flow on investment and jobs that all he can do is come down to this House and make jokes about it," Mr Bridges said.

Mr Peters wasn't swayed by Mr Bridges comments.

"I can't win the jokes stake I'm looking at one in terms of his ambition, but I want to tell that member that they can be as mealy mouthed and as doomsday as you like but they won't succeed in the polls or winning the next election," Mr Peters said.

"If they want to help, we welcome all the help they can give, but given their last nine years of abysmal performance I don't think so."

National Party MP Gerry Brownlee then raised a point of order that got him a warning from the Speaker of the House before Question Time moved on.

Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister. Source: Parliament TV
The National Party are criticising the appointment of Dr Pauline Kingi to head the independent inquiry into Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, after Dr Kingi is believed to have endorsed him on the employment site LinkedIn. 

National Party spokesperson for police Chris Bishop said there was a "clear and unequivocal conflict of interest, and the Government should never have appointed Dr Kingi in the first instance". 

However Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters said Dr Kingi is independent and the endorsements have been investigated.

NZ Herald reported Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management. 

"The process has been thoroughly investigated by a number of sources. LinkedIn is a career enhancing utility that was out about 15-years-ago, and a whole lot of professional people all endorse themselves," Mr Peters said. 

"There's nothing in this story."

According to Forbes and BusinessInsider, LinkedIn only introduced its endorsement feature in 2012. 

In Question Time today, Mr Bishop pointed this out, saying: "References to LinkedIn profiles 15-years-ago are utter irrelevance".

Tracey Martin, who heads the inquiry into Willy Haumaha’s police appointment, said Dr Kingi 'has given great service" to NZ. Source: Parliament TV

Mr Peters said the pair were not friends or colleagues. When asked why she would have endorsed Mr Haumaha on LinkedIn Mr Peters said "because everybody did back then, the only person who wasn't endorsed was me". 

Mr Peters estimated the endorsements were made about 15 years ago and the inquiry was into the process of appointment, "not the appointment". 

"Cabinet office has been checked out, Department of Internal Affairs has been checked, Crown Law's been checked, we've done all the checks we possibly could do."

Mr Peters announced last week Dr Kingi would be heading the independent inquiry into the appointment of Mr Haumaha as the new Deputy Police Commissioner.

It came after NZ Herald reported an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Mr Haumaha called Louise Nicholas' rape allegations "nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Mr Haumaha apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

"It is important to say outright that I take responsibility for those comments, I deeply regret them, and I unreservedly apologise for the hurt and concern they have caused," he said. 

Dr Pauline Kingi is Harvard University educated and served as a barrister in 1980. She is a former Chancellor of Auckland University of Technology.

A statement from Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the police supported the appointment.

Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin is in charge to the inquiry. 

Mr Peters was asked on July 2 if there was a conflict of interest with the deputy police commissioner, as he applied to seek selection to stand for New Zealand First in 2005.

"There has been an allegation that he was a candidate, which is false, candidates for NZ First are those people who withstand the electorate specific or the list process nomination and notification all the way to the electoral commission, he did not," Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters said "a whole lot of people start and then stop" when it comes to seeking selection to political parties and he had no idea what Mr Haumaha's political associations are now.

Mr Peters said Dr Pauline Kingi’s endorsements of Mr Haumaha had been "thoroughly investigated". Source: Parliament TV
