'Hidden epidemic' of violence surfacing during lockdown – Lance Burdett

A former police negotiator says violence and assaults are the "hidden epidemic" in New Zealand.

Lance Burdett's comments come after police on Thursday shot a man following a fleeing driver incident, during which the man allegedly pointed a gun at members of the public in Auckland.

Auckland is currently in its second week at Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown after being in Level 4 since August 17.

The Women's Right Commissioner has also signalled concerns after the deaths of four women in the last fortnight in what's being described as the "shadow pandemic" of violence against women, created by the wider effects of Covid-19.

But it's not just New Zealand. Burdett, who's the founder of WARN International, told Breakfast on Friday that violence around the world had escalated more than 30 per cent amid the pandemic.

He also said the UN conducted a study which found homicides were going up globally.

"Some of it can be explained because of when we're locked down we don't like restrictions, some of it's explained certainly with property crime going up because of economic depravity, we're not allowed to work, we're not allowed to go out, that's causing the gangs to do what they do so they've had a sudden increase in, I guess, turf wars and things like that," he said.

"Violence absolutely, assault, it is the hidden epidemic, if you like, in the country. People don't like restrictions, right, we like certainty and at the moment we are in such uncertainty."

But Burdett said it was not just those lashing out physically who were impacted by Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.

He said many people are feeling fragile at this time.

Burdett said signs include having a dry mouth, headaches that won't go away, feeling tired, having trouble sleeping or strange dreams, random thoughts from the past coming back, and feeling emotional or having mood swings.

