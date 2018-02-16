Hi-tech ideas sought to make roads safer

A quarter of road deaths in New Zealand in 2017 involved people not wearing seatbelts.

Source: Te Karere

The role that technology can play in encouraging everyone to belt up will be one item on the agenda at a "Hackathon" hosted by the NZ Transport Agency.

The 120 participations in teams will also look at hi-tech answers to speeding, driving while impaired, making older vehicles safer, and reducing crash risks without median barriers.

NZTA safety and environment director Harry Wilson says organisers don't know what they will get and are open to all ideas.

"Last year 379 people died on our roads, and every one of those lives lost is a tragedy," he said.

"We're looking for new ways to make our roads safer and improve driver behaviour. It's about unleashing the potential of technology to reduce the road toll."

The event will run from Friday to Sunday in Auckland.