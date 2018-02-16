 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hi-tech ideas sought to make roads safer

share

Source:

NZN

A quarter of road deaths in New Zealand in 2017 involved people not wearing seatbelts.

Road crash sign

Source: Te Karere

The role that technology can play in encouraging everyone to belt up will be one item on the agenda at a "Hackathon" hosted by the NZ Transport Agency.

The 120 participations in teams will also look at hi-tech answers to speeding, driving while impaired, making older vehicles safer, and reducing crash risks without median barriers.

NZTA safety and environment director Harry Wilson says organisers don't know what they will get and are open to all ideas.

"Last year 379 people died on our roads, and every one of those lives lost is a tragedy," he said.

"We're looking for new ways to make our roads safer and improve driver behaviour. It's about unleashing the potential of technology to reduce the road toll."

The event will run from Friday to Sunday in Auckland.

Mr Wilson said participants would include developers, tech experts and people with engineering or transport backgrounds.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

00:17
2
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

01:28
3
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

4
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported back to NZ from Western Australia as gang tries to get foothold there

00:18
5
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 