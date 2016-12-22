'He's probably going to be really good' - Bay of Plenty surfing youngster features in short film

Indica Knox Corcoran has just turned seven and is already making waves on the New Zealand surfing scene.

The youngster from Papamoa in Bay of Plenty has been featured in a short film, Observing Winter, about winter rides with four other local surfers.

He started skating and surfing at a young age, and hasn't stopped since.

"He's got a sense of himself, how a body needs to move, and how everything needs to work," said former New Zealand pro surfer Daniel Kereopa.

"He's probably going to be really good in the future."

The grom (young surfer) has competed in two surf competitions to date and recently won the "Blast Off" championships in Australia.