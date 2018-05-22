 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He's a poser' Jeremy Wells finds something in common with his race horse namesake

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jeremy Well says he's met a long lost part of him, a namesake he now doesn't think he can live without.

Jeremy Wells the horse is a harness racing steed and is showing potential.
Source: Seven Sharp

It was a journey that began about a month ago when the Seven Sharp host received an email informing him he had an equine namesake living in Christchurch.

Champion horse trainer Jack Harrington was keen to bring Jeremy - and Jeremy Wells the gelding - face to face. 

"Pretty nervous about coming to meet Jeremy Wells the horse, to be honest," said the human Jeremy as he travelled to the track to meet his namesake.

"I don't know how he's going to feel about me. Is he gonna like me? Is he gonna wanna be a part of my life? It's pretty weird going to meet a horse with your name."

And when they did come face to face, "He doesn't seem too keen to meet me actually," a slightly nervous-looking Jeremy declared.  

Trainer Jack consoled: "He's a bit shy actually. He might be a bit jealous."

Jeremy spotted one attribute in his race horse namesake he seemed to identify with.

"He's a poser. He knows how to find the lens. That's crucial."

Jeremy said it was him that was jealous, "jealous of his steamy physique, his sultry, shiny coat, his youthful gay abandon".

"Like a long lost relative I felt an instant connection," he reported to viewers.

Then there was private moment between them as Jeremy gave the race horse some encouragement.

"I need you to race fast. I need you to do the Jeremy Wells name proud."

But could Jeremy hop in the sulky and take him for a ride?

"I think he might be we bit too frisky for you to have a drive yet. Maybe in a year's time. But I've got another champion you can have a drive of and I think you'll like this one," Jack told him.

In the sulky, resplendent in his day clubbing glasses Jeremy looked relaxed, but said, "I'm actually terrified to take two-time New Zealand Cup Champion Monkey King on a few laps round the track".

Afterwards Jeremy the presenter described the experience as "quite exhilarating, particularly when he accelerates quite quickly".

There's no word on how Monkey King found his impromptu driver.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?


03:40
2

'Deeply flawed' wall panel system expands internationally

06:53
3
Shane has been denied income cover by insurance company because he failed to tell them of a condition unrelated to a rare nerve disorder that's kept him off work.

Man denied insurance cover over honest mistake - 'It's not fair, it's rubbish'


4
Police car generic.

Teen girl allegedly followed then attacked by three men near South Auckland reserve

01:18
5
Ms Ardern said the $100m “was not actually allocated to any specific project”.

'Why did her Budget take $100 million out of mental health?' Simon Bridges and Jacinda Ardern engage in tense exchange over priorities

01:48
1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand.

'It's time for churches to stand up' – meet the Aussie priest standing up for gay rights, US shooting victims and asylum seekers

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Kimberlee Downs went to Gosford, to meet Father Rod Bower, who is fast becoming a political firebrand.

01:59
The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority, but changes to reduce the prison population could be on the horizon.

Andrew Little signals overhaul of criminal justice system in face of rising prison populations

The Justice Minister said community safety was the priority and implementation would start next year.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.


Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 