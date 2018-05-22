'He's a poser' Jeremy Wells finds something in common with his race horse namesake

Jeremy Well says he's met a long lost part of him, a namesake he now doesn't think he can live without.

It was a journey that began about a month ago when the Seven Sharp host received an email informing him he had an equine namesake living in Christchurch.

Champion horse trainer Jack Harrington was keen to bring Jeremy - and Jeremy Wells the gelding - face to face.

"Pretty nervous about coming to meet Jeremy Wells the horse, to be honest," said the human Jeremy as he travelled to the track to meet his namesake.

"I don't know how he's going to feel about me. Is he gonna like me? Is he gonna wanna be a part of my life? It's pretty weird going to meet a horse with your name."

And when they did come face to face, "He doesn't seem too keen to meet me actually," a slightly nervous-looking Jeremy declared.

Trainer Jack consoled: "He's a bit shy actually. He might be a bit jealous."

Jeremy spotted one attribute in his race horse namesake he seemed to identify with.

"He's a poser. He knows how to find the lens. That's crucial."

Jeremy said it was him that was jealous, "jealous of his steamy physique, his sultry, shiny coat, his youthful gay abandon".

"Like a long lost relative I felt an instant connection," he reported to viewers.

Then there was private moment between them as Jeremy gave the race horse some encouragement.

"I need you to race fast. I need you to do the Jeremy Wells name proud."

But could Jeremy hop in the sulky and take him for a ride?

"I think he might be we bit too frisky for you to have a drive yet. Maybe in a year's time. But I've got another champion you can have a drive of and I think you'll like this one," Jack told him.

In the sulky, resplendent in his day clubbing glasses Jeremy looked relaxed, but said, "I'm actually terrified to take two-time New Zealand Cup Champion Monkey King on a few laps round the track".

Afterwards Jeremy the presenter described the experience as "quite exhilarating, particularly when he accelerates quite quickly".