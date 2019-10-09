'He's my little hero' - Nana praises grandson, 10, who saved her life after she passed out driving on SH1

The 10-year-old boy who averted a crash on State Highway 1 when his nana nearly passed out while driving has been hailed as a "hero" by the loved one whose life he potentially saved.

Ryan Farrelly and his nana, Kathie Page, were heading north on SH1 between Meremere and Mercer yesterday morning when Ms Page, who was driving, began to lose consciousness.

Ryan was in the front seat and, noticing his nana's distress, he climbed over the centre console and tried to step on the brake pedal.

He managed to press it but couldn't get Ms Page's foot off the accelerator. So he began waving to other motorists to signal for help.

As the car drifted slowly closer to the crash barrier - and the Waikato River - Ryan managed to slow the car to a walking pace and jumped out.

"You wouldn't believe how proud I am of him, he's my little hero, he's always been a good kid, but this just takes the cake," Ms Page told Seven Sharp.

"I just can't believe he did what he did."

Sergeant Fleming of the Pokeno Police station, Ryan, and his nana Kathie. Source: Supplied/Counties Manukau Police

He then waved down a passing truck driver, who stopped his truck and ran after the vehicle, eventually managing to bring it to a stop.

An ambulance was called, and after paramedics arrived the truck driver left the scene.

Pokeno Police and Ms Page are still looking to make contact with the truck driver to thank him for his efforts.

After the ordeal, Ms Page says: "I'm feeling fine but my man Ryan here has quite a few grazes and bruises."