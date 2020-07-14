'He's a good man' - National MPs pay tribute to Todd Muller before emergency meeting

National MPs are making their way to Wellington for an emergency caucus meeting tonight after Todd Muller announced his decision to stand down as Opposition Leader.

1 NEWS understands the MPs will meet at 7pm. It is currently a recess week at Parliament - meaning most MPs are in their electorates or hometowns.

A new leader will be chosen in the next 24 to 48 hours, Senior Whip Barbara Kuriger said at midday today.

In the meantime, National deputy leader Nikki Kaye is acting leader.

"The caucus is going through a process and I think it's really important just to let them do that. Our compassion goes out to Todd, Michelle and their family."

When asked if she would be running with Amy Adams, Ms Kaye said, "we need to work through a process".

"I have huge respect for my caucus colleagues and I think we need to have this meeting tonight and I understand there will be huge public interest but what is important is at this time we have compassion for Todd."

Judith Collins told media at Auckland airport said she was "leaving everything to the caucus" when asked if she was throwing her hat in the ring as new leader.

"I'm feeling really sorry for Todd Muller actually, he's been a delight to work with."

Alfred Ngaro said the party would be undertaking "a process, behind closed doors, we decide as a caucus".

"It's a tough job, to aspire to be the leader of a party, potentially a nation, has a lot of pressure on it. I think it's proven itself. Our thoughts and prayers are for Todd and Michelle and family."

Mr Ngaro said MPs had sent messages of support to Mr Muller.

"He's a good man. Politics is a contact sport."

Mark Mitchell would not comment on if he would go for the leadership.

"I'm just going to respect the caucus and the process. It was a bit of a bombshell this morning, everyone is getting their heads around that."

He had spoken to Paula Bennett and a few other colleagues this morning, but would not elaborate expect that he did not discuss a leadership ticket.

"Whoever emerges as our leader after the caucus meeting over the next two days will be ready to go up against Jacinda Ardern and this Labour-led Government."

On Mr Muller's resignation, MP Nick Smith said, "stay well my friend".

"This is a very difficult day for the National Party."

Former leader Simon Bridges tweeted: "My thoughts are with Todd Muller & his family. Opposition Leader is a very tough role & I wish Todd and his family the best for the future."

Ms Kuriger said the party's caucus agreed to meet tonight "to discuss the way forward".

"Our thoughts are very much with Todd and his family at this difficult time as is our compassion and love for Todd," Mr Kuriger said.

Mr Muller said in a statement this morning it is "clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand". He also said in the statement that we wouldn't be available for further comment.