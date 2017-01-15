 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'He's going to support us' - Pike River families hopeful Winston Peters support enough to re-enter mine

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winston Peters met with Pike River families in a public meeting today to reassure them he'll do what he can to get their men back.

It's been six years since families lost 29 loved ones in the Pike River Mine disaster on the West Coast, and finally they feel as though they've got the support to re-enter the mine. 

The NZ First leader told families at a public meeting the Government has failed to keep its promise.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He's the first minister who's really come and put a stake in the ground, and he's going to support us any way he can," said Pike River father, Bernie Monk.

The New Zealand First leader pledged to make re-entry to the mine non-negotiable in any coalition deal during the election this year. 

"It's one of the important issues because it's about the quality of our democracy," Mr Peters said.

"Twenty-nine people dying and no one being held accountable is blood on our democracy".

Frustration has reached a boiling point for families as time runs out before Solid Energy decommissions the mine.

"We're sick of having to fight for everything we've got so far," said a family member of one of the victims.

In today's meeting, Mr Peters dismissed claims that the mine is too dangerous to enter.

"We've got highly professional, highly respected advice which says otherwise. It's more credible than the conflicted advice the Government is getting," he said.

The community are hopeful Mr Peter's support will be enough to finally get the result they want.

"You can't tell me that it's unsafe to go down it, we know that. We're relying on you Winston to get that through to the parliamentarians," said Tony Kokshoorn, Grey District Mayor.

Related

Politics

West Coast

00:49
The development could mark an end to the tense standoff that's played out over the past month.

Solid Energy again gives Pike River protest a shove, says it now has legal right to access mine
01:56
Families' spokesperson Bernie Monk is prepared to go to great lengths to block Solid Energy.

Families and protesters told to pack up and move off Pike River mine road by landower
00:36
Winston Peters has offered himself up to be one of the first people to re-enter Pike River mine.

Pike families continue to campaign in Wellington for mine draft re-entry
00:44
The NZ First leader has told victims' families outside Parliament he's so confident in the expert advice they have that he's offering to be on the first party back into the mine.

'He's not an expert' - PM Bill English scoffs at former miner Winston Peters' offer to be first back into Pike River

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

2
Richie McCaw shared the first photo of him and his new wife Gemma McCaw, to Facebook after their wedding yesterday.

'Our first day as Mr and Mrs McCaw' - Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn share first official photo as newlyweds

00:29
3
The visitors took three wickets on the fourth morning to put the Black Caps under pressure in Wellington.

As it happened: Triple strike gives Black Caps hope going into day five with Bangladesh

4
Traffic is backed up after a fatal two-car crash blocked SH1 north of Tirau this afternoon.

SH1 closed after fatal two-car crash in Waikato

02:14
5
The girl's father is due in court in Te Awamutu next week charged with taking a child from New Zealand.

Alan Langdon charged after his four-week voyage to Australia with young daughter

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ