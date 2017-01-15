'He's going to support us' - Pike River families hopeful Winston Peters support enough to re-enter mine

Winston Peters met with Pike River families in a public meeting today to reassure them he'll do what he can to get their men back.

It's been six years since families lost 29 loved ones in the Pike River Mine disaster on the West Coast, and finally they feel as though they've got the support to re-enter the mine.

"He's the first minister who's really come and put a stake in the ground, and he's going to support us any way he can," said Pike River father, Bernie Monk.

The New Zealand First leader pledged to make re-entry to the mine non-negotiable in any coalition deal during the election this year.

"It's one of the important issues because it's about the quality of our democracy," Mr Peters said.

"Twenty-nine people dying and no one being held accountable is blood on our democracy".

Frustration has reached a boiling point for families as time runs out before Solid Energy decommissions the mine.

"We're sick of having to fight for everything we've got so far," said a family member of one of the victims.

In today's meeting, Mr Peters dismissed claims that the mine is too dangerous to enter.

"We've got highly professional, highly respected advice which says otherwise. It's more credible than the conflicted advice the Government is getting," he said.

The community are hopeful Mr Peter's support will be enough to finally get the result they want.