'He's going to kill me' - shopkeeper brutally attacked by gang of thugs feared for life

A South Auckland shopkeeper who was hit on the back of his head and had a knife held to his throat during a robbery says he thought he was going to be killed.

Vikas Dubey was working at the Kingsford Superette on Raglan Street in Mangere on Tuesday night when four masked men rushed in about 7.30pm.

"I was just working...and suddenly a guy came from the back and punched me from the back. I just fell down," Mr Dubey, 24, told the New Zealand Herald.

He said he was knocked out cold and doesn't remember what happened.

"After a few seconds, I got back up and I see a guy putting a knife on my neck and asking me for the money. He punched my eyes and my nose. I was thinking, 'He's going to kill me'."

Police said one of the offenders then went behind the counter, grabbing cigarettes before the robbers all ran off.

A robber at a cabinet in the shop. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Dubey suffered facial and head injuries as well as bruising to his body, police said.

He has had various examinations and scans in hospital and is still suffering headaches, the Herad reported.

Police are still hunting the offenders and are appealing to the family and associates of them to come forward.

Another of the robbers. Source: Supplied

One of the Mangere superette robbers. Source: Supplied