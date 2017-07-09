 

'He's finding it really hard' - threats lead to boy racer losing his job after Auckland truck driver attacked by mob

A boy racer has lost his job, his flat and is receiving threats after his car was clipped by a truck which resulted in a mob of youths allegedly attacking an Auckland truckie. 

Video circulating online shows young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.
A video was posted on social media of the incident that unfolded on Friday night in Penrose showing a truck clipping a boy racer's car and a later attack on the truck driver by youths who gained access to the inside of the truck, repeatedly striking the driver.

The footage also catches the mob damaging the truck by throwing an unknown object which smashes the windscreen and nearly ripping the drivers side door off its hinges.

A relative of the boy racer told the NZ Herald he has lost his job, his home and is now fearing for his life following the incident.

The man claims he wasn't involved in the attack on the truckie, 21-year-old Jordan Martin that left him with minor injuries but admits to breaking the vehicle's door. 

"I was with him after work and tried to calm him down to try get him to sleep a little bit but he's finding it really hard especially because now he has no job," the relative of the man said. 

"People rang his boss and said if he doesn't fire him they were going to burn down his panel shop ... so his boss said he's no longer welcome there.

"Then they found out his flatmates names and numbers and have been calling them and given them threats too so these have really f***** him over."

"I know what he did was wrong but I think they are taking it way too far now.

"My aunty has been receiving death threats too and people have been saying they are going to come to kill my one-year-old nephew."

The boy racer who has received the threats claims Mr Martin tried to run a motorcyclist and his cousin off the road after he hit his car.

However, Mr Martin said he was blocked by the group of racers when leaving his Penrose depot, but saw a gap he thought he could get his 50-tonne truck through.

That was when his truck clipped the front of a Honda, dragging it down the road and starting the incident which led to the alleged assault.

Mr Martin said he was unaware of what happened and continued down the road, before being chased down and blocked off by the group of angry racers on Great South Rd.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money for Mr Martin, which has already raised $1,191 since being established on Sunday. 

The truck company also had to pay several thousands of dollars to repair the damaged vehicle.  

Police are investigating and say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

