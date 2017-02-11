Heroic whale rescuers expected to continue efforts at Farewell Spit

Project Jonah are calling for more volunteers to help at Farewell Spit this morning as more whale strandings are likely.

Early morning efforts were successful yesterday when about 100 pilot whales were re-floated at high tide.

As the day went on around 300 volunteers formed a human chain yesterday, they were neck deep in the ocean in order to stop a pod of 200 whales from coming closer to shore and beaching.

The Project Jonah leader told volunteers they had "played a part in history" and that their actions saved the lives of hundreds of whales.

Volunteers have come from as far as Taranaki and Rotorua to help with the rescue, many saying they won't leave until the whales are safe.

About 180 more whales stranding last night at low tide, at four different places around the coast.

It appeared many of them were new whales that stranded for the first time, not whales that were previously saved.

Efforts were put on hold last night as the incoming tide made it too dangerous for volunteers.