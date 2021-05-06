TODAY |

'Heroic' off-duty cops risked their lives to try saving boy who drowned in Napier — coroner

Source:  1 NEWS

“Heroic” off-duty police officers risked their lives to try save a seven-year-old boy who drowned at a Napier beach in February 2020, the coroner has found.

The surf on the day Marama drowned was “about 10 foot (over 3 metres) in height and dumping with an offshore wind”. Source: istock.com

Te Ao Marama Haturini Te Pou, known as Marama, drowned on February 21, 2020, while playing at the beach along Marine Parade with his twin brother and another classmate.

“The boys were playing in the shallows, with no apparent adult supervision. There was a significant amount of surf and a strong undertow, and Marama was swept out to sea,” Coroner JP Ryan wrote in his report.

Constables Ryan Gordon and Larissa Cowlrick, who were also trained surf livesavers, swam out beyond the breakers to the seven-year-old boy and found that he wasn’t breathing.

The officers tried to resuscitate Marama while they were in the water, but after they were pulled from the water by a rescue helicopter roughly 30 minutes later, a paramedic confirmed the boy had died.

Gordon told the coroner the surf on the day was “about 10-foot (over 3 metres) in height and dumping with an offshore wind”.

The coroner paid tribute to Cowlrick and Gordon in the commendations of his report.

“Although the rescue effort by Constables Cowlrick and Gordon was unable to prevent Marama’s death, that fact does not diminish the heroic nature of their actions,” it read.

“Although they were both trained and qualified surf livesavers, they had no buoyancy or rescue equipment with them with when the plunged into the surf and swam out to rescue Marama.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that these officers placed their own lives at risk in an effort to save another; I have had a previous case where an experienced swimmer perished while attempting to rescue someone else.”

The cause of death was presumed drowning with the coroner noting “the matter of greatest concern in the circumstances surrounding Marama’s death is the fact that he was playing in the waves at the beach with his brother and another friend of similar age while apparently unsupervised”.

"It appears to me that Marama’s death would not have occurred if there had been an adult supervising this group of children.”

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:43
'He slept with some bunny rabbits' - Axle's dad reveals what 3-year-old said of night lost in Tolaga Bay bush
2
Gangs expert: Waikato Mongrel Mob not perfect, but making sincere attempt to change culture
3
Fiji hospital patient who refused Covid tests has died from virus — report
4
One new Covid case at border, none in the community
5
'Grossly interfering' — Chinese embassy in NZ fires shot at Kiwi lawmakers over Uyghurs support
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:22

Tourism gets $200m in Covid funds for immediate survival and long-term outlook
00:20

Police retrieve bodies of two climbers on Mount Taranaki

Full video: Money to go to tourism areas hardest hit by Covid
07:29

Kiwis shouldn’t worry about Chinese space junk crashing into NZ, but our own space waste is an issue — professor