Heroic kayaker lends a hand to police to rescue man from storm-hit Manukau Harbour

An attempt to salvage a telephone pole floating in a storm-hit Manukau Harbour nearly ended in disaster for an Auckland man, who needed to be rescued by police and a kayaker.

Member of public helps police rescue boatie in Manukau Harbour. Source: NZ Police

The man, who wasn't wearing a lifejacket, fell from his small boat on Friday afternoon while trying to retrieve the pole.

The police helicopter was called and an officer was dropped into the water to help the struggling man, who was drifting out with the outgoing tide.

A member of the public watching the drama launched his own kayak to help with the rescue, says Sergeant Callum Young.

The kayaker was able to help the officer reassure the struggling man and then tow the officer back to shore.

The boatie was winched from the water by helicopter and taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

"The efforts of the kayaker in assisting in this rescue in such poor conditions must be commended," Sgt Young said.