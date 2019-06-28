Hero survivor of Christchurch terrorist attack fights for compensation for mentally scarred victims



The man, dubbed a hero for hurling an Eftpos machine at the alleged Christchurch mosque shooter today led a small protest calling for more transparency around donations made to shooting victims.

Although many victims expressed gratitude yesterday at the victim support final payout, Abdul Aziz is calling for the Government to intervene, to ensure those in the mosques who are suffering from post traumatic stress can also receive fair financial support.

Following the March 15 terrorist attack, Mr Aziz did not open his furniture shop for three months.

But today he stood up for his community once again, appealing to the Government to ensure others who are suffering post traumatic stress since the shootings, are taken care of.

He is asking MP Megan Woods to help local people have more a say in the distribution of donated funds for victims and reduce the influence of national Islamic bodies.

Ms Woods says she will be communicating Mr Aziz's message to the wider Muslim community.

"Abdul raised with me a desire that the local Muslim community voice is heard really clearly with the Christchurch foundation. When it comes to making decisions I am certainly more than happy to convey those messages," she said.

Having received $12000 himself, Mr Aziz is now hoping to fight to get more money for other victims.

"If you're thinking I’m fighting for the money please don’t pay me, pay the other victims the ones I’m fighting for make sure they get their rights make sure they have a voice, I don't fight for myself," he says.