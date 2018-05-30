Hero dubbed 'Le Spiderman' accepts job offer from Paris fire and rescue, amid claims he is being used by government cracking down on migrants

The 22-year-old "Spiderman' who scaled a Paris building to save a toddler has visited his new workplace - a fire station.

Mamoudou Gassama rose to fame on Sunday after he climbed four storeys in 30 seconds to reach a toddler dangling from a balcony by his fingertips.

He has already been met and thanked by French President Emmanuel Macron, and was yesterday granted his official papers to stay in France after arriving from Mali without papers six months ago.

The athletic young man yesterday visited a fire station where he signed on for a 10-month internship with the Paris fire and rescue services.

Speaking to media, the shy Malian said little, only that he had enjoyed his visit and seen some things which interested him.

Mamoudou's experience has also led to some to criticise the government, saying there is hypocrisy due to the way he has been treated, as an illegal immigrant, compared with the thousands of others in the country without papers.

Claire Rodier of immigrant support group GISTI told The Guardian a light had been shined on France's "repressive policy of this government against migrants and those without documents".