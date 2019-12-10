Hero cops who arrested alleged Christchurch mosque gunman named - 'We were doing our job'

The two police officers who arrested the man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks can be named.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Senior Constable Jim Manning, HRH Prince William, Senior Constable Scott Carmody, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price Source: Supplied

They are Senior Constable Jim Manning and Senior Constable Scott Carmody of Canterbury District.

The pair's name suppression was lifted by the court today.

They dragged the accused - Australian Brenton Tarrant - from a car on Brougham St on March 15.

Tarrant is accused of murdering 51 people at the Al Moor and Linwood mosques, and attempting to kill many more.

Following the incident, the pair were presented with the Commissioner's Gold Medal Merit Award by Commissioner Mike Bush and Prince William.

"From our perspective we were doing our job and I know our colleagues would have done the same thing in that situation,” say Senior Constables Manning and Carmody, who have both worked in Canterbury for 26 years.

Commissioner Bush said the men put their lives on the line to arrest the accused.

Tarrant's trial will begin on June 2.