'Hero' Auckland truckie with anti-bullying message overwhelmed by positive reaction to Seven Sharp story

An Auckland man whose pink coloured truck helped pull him out of a dark place, after years of bullying at school says he is "genuinely overwhelmed" at the response to his appearance on Seven Sharp on Thursday night.

Josh Hart has the slogans "Bullying stops here," and "Kindness is one size fits all" emblazoned across the bright pink truck he drives for his family owned business Hart Haulage.

The messages rings true for Mr Hart, who endured a terrible time at the hands of bullies.

"I've got scars up and down my body from where I cut myself with different utensils and the amount of mental scars I have is absolutely insane, but I'm still alive," he told Seven Sharp last night.

Today, Mr Hart came back on the show to talk about the massive public response he has received after the story went to air.

"I've had people sharing their stories with me, call me a hero and tell me I'm a legend.

"I'm just a Kiwi bloke that's shared a message and I'm just grateful that everyone is picking it up and spreading it themselves," he says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The extra attention has come as a bit of a surprise to the humble truckie.

"Struggling with the attention to be honest. I am genuinely overwhelmed from it I don't see myself as a hero, I am just trying to share a message."

Mr Hart takes his truck around Auckland primary schools to help spread his anti-bullying message and Hilary Barry has suggested he now take it on a nationwide tour.