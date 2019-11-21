TODAY |

'Hero' Auckland truckie with anti-bullying message overwhelmed by positive reaction to Seven Sharp story

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

An Auckland man whose pink coloured truck helped pull him out of a dark place, after years of bullying at school says he is "genuinely overwhelmed" at the response to his appearance on Seven Sharp on Thursday night.

Josh Hart has the slogans "Bullying stops here," and "Kindness is one size fits all" emblazoned across the bright pink truck he drives for his family owned business Hart Haulage.

The messages rings true for Mr Hart, who endured a terrible time at the hands of bullies.

"I've got scars up and down my body from where I cut myself with different utensils and the amount of mental scars I have is absolutely insane, but I'm still alive," he told Seven Sharp last night.

Today, Mr Hart came back on the show to talk about the massive public response he has received after the story went to air.

"I've had people sharing their stories with me, call me a hero and tell me I'm a legend.

"I'm just a Kiwi bloke that's shared a message and I'm just grateful that everyone is picking it up and spreading it themselves," he says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Josh Hart is the Kiwi truckie with the courageous message to all of us. Source: Seven Sharp

The extra attention has come as a bit of a surprise to the humble truckie.

"Struggling with the attention to be honest. I am genuinely overwhelmed from it I don't see myself as a hero, I am just trying to share a message."

Mr Hart takes his truck around Auckland primary schools to help spread his anti-bullying message and Hilary Barry has suggested he now take it on a nationwide tour.


Your playlist will load after this ad

Josh Hart uses his big pink truck to spread the anti-bullying message. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:57
Jury finds man guilty of murdering Grace Millane
2
Step-brother of Grace Millane's killer apologises to her family – 'I'm just so incredibly sorry'
3
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
4
Police seek information after young woman's body found next to Lake Rotorua
5
‘I’m just so incredibly sorry’ - Step-brother of Grace Millane’s murder apologises to her family
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:00

Step-brother of Grace Millane's killer apologises to her family – 'I'm just so incredibly sorry'
02:30

Grace Millane's parents speak of 'beautiful daughter' after guilty verdict, thank NZ for support
01:57

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Grace Millane

02:07

John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's making a royal hash of distancing herself from Peters and NZ First drama