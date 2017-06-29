 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Wellington City Council are hitting back after news broke today of Lions' fans supposedly being charged $130 a night for a campervan parking space. 

Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.
Source: Breakfast

"Here's the real story," the council said in a statement. "Two UK travel companies organising Lions tour camper van packages came to the City Council and the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (Wreda) earlier this year – they wanted secure sites exclusively for their clients as close as possible to the Wellington CBD."

"The tour companies paid up-front for these sites and then passed on the costs to their clients as part of the packages."

It said $100 of the nightly fee went to the "considerable costs" of security, toilets, tour hosts and electricity at the sites, and for the temporary removal of revenue-generating carparks. 

The tour company charged the other $30. 

"We are not into gouging camper vanners – we want people to come to Wellington to have a good time."

"We're expecting hundreds more camper vanners to turn up in the next 24 hours in Wellington – let's be clear – they won't be charged $130 a night – they will be parking for free all over town."

"We are not into gouging camper vanners – we want people to come to Wellington to have a good time."

Viewers on TVNZ 1's Breakfast were divided on the issue. 

One person wrote: "That is a total rip-off. These people have pumped a lot of money into the New Zealand economy while they're here for this tour. To treat them like this and rip them off is just not on."

However some saw a different view, with one person saying: "Definitely think there are two sides to this. The campervans are staying in a central city carpark, right next to the harbour and Te Papa - prime location. This would make for a very convenient enjoyable stay."

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand
Source: Breakfast

"Whilst they're there locals can't use the carpark over this period. So it's inconvenient for locals, and the revenue won't be collected for this."

Related

Tourism

Wellington

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

01:00
2
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty


00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

02:35
4
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

00:30
5
The teenager is held on the grass by the neck after allegedly walking over the officer's lawn.

Watch: 'I could kill you'- off duty US cop violently pins black teenager to ground for 'trespassing'


01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".


00:23
Trump pointed to RTE's Washington correspondent and called her over to his desk.

Video: 'She has a nice smile on her face' - Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to awkwardly comment on reporter's appearance

She described the encounter as "bizarre."

02:35
The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

Watch: 'Thank you for being so hospitable' - Kind-hearted Hilary Barry comes to aid of freezing Lions fans

The Breakfast presenter has made sure three Lions fans had an extra memorable trip to New Zealand

03:01
Rugby fans are paying four times more than usual, and must stay three nights.

'Here's the real story' - Wellington council hits back after being accused of expensive Lions campervan parking

The council disputes claims it is ripping off Lions fans.


04:19
Ross Bell says a new approach to drugs in New Zealand is desperately needed.

'Let's be prepared to drag our old drug laws into the 21st century' - NZ Drug Foundation urging Parliament to update laws

The current laws haven't changed in 40 years.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ