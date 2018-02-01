'Here's hoping the rain comes' – large scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch homes

A large scrub fire has broken out beneath a pine plantation on the Port Hills in Christchurch near homes in Corsair Bay.

Fire and Emergency NZ say there are currently five fire trucks at the scene, with a helicopter also tackling the blaze.

Local resident Max Taylor told 1 NEWS he is one of 800 who have lost power since the blaze broke out and is hoping the forecast rain comes soon.

"It's a bit untimely with this heavy wind coming in right now, but let's hope the rain comes sooner than later," he said.

Although the fire is currently burning well up the hill, Mr Taylor is concerned the swirling winds could see it spread quickly.

The public are asked to avoid Governor's Bay Rd while firefighters deal with the blaze.

There is also a fire burning in West Melton.

Meanwhile, strong winds in Ashburton have blown over a truck and trailer on State Highway One near Dromore Road, blocking lanes in both directions.