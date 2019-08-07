'Here's another foreigner' - Ihumātao protestor filmed racially abusing police officer

Police say they're aware of verbal abuse faced by their staff after video emerged of an Ihumātao protestor swearing and telling an officer to go back to his own country.

Members of the group Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) are continuing their occupation of the land at Māngere in Auckland, trying to stop development company Fletcher Residential building several hundred houses on the site which is believed to be sacred land to Māori.

Tensions heated up on Monday night, leading to Ihumātao organiser Pania Newton saying she was left feeling "bruised" and "battered", and alleging a male police officer pushed her to the ground. Police rejected claims a protestor was pushed over.

But now, video has surfaced that was published live on Facebook on Monday in which a protestor is heard swearing and hurling racial abuse at officers standing guard at the site.

"Here's another foreigner," she said. "Occupying our whenua in Aotearoa and then not even letting us on our own. F*** off back to your own country."

The same protestor goes on to tell another officer, "and you're just a d***", then calling other police pigs.

Several live videos were posted to protester Anikaaro Harawira-Havili's Facebook page. She also wrote in a status that she "abused the s*** out of the officers" but that she would not apologise for it.

A protestor at Ihumātao says she isn't apologising for the abuse to police officers. Source: Anikaaro Harawira-Havili/Facebook

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers told 1 NEWS she is aware of police working at Ihumātao being subjected to intimidatory behaviour and verbal abuse. Yesterday she also said police had been spat on by protestors.

"I would like to acknowledge the professionalism they showed on Monday night and throughout the last two weeks despite being faced with these challenges," Ms Rogers said.