'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media

Winston Peters was a man of few words today as he headed into the House for Question Time, providing only a musical jab at the Opposition, only hours after Jami-Lee Ross was expelled from the National Party caucus.
The Deputy Prime Minister told media to "listen up", as he produced his cellphone that was playing a YouTube clip of the theme song of the 1970 film Kelly's Heroes.
Its theme song is 'Burning Bridges', by the Mike Curb Congregation.
"Here comes the punchline," Mr Peters said, as the chorus played.
Earlier today, the National Party MPs expelled Jami-Lee Ross from its caucus, who earlier resigned from Parliament and the party.
