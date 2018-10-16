 

'Here comes the punchline' - Winston Peters plays song 'Burning Bridges' to media

Winston Peters was a man of few words today as he headed into the House for Question Time, providing only a musical jab at the Opposition, only hours after Jami-Lee Ross was expelled from the National Party caucus.

The deputy Prime Minister had no other comments on the issue.

The Deputy Prime Minister told media to "listen up", as he produced his cellphone that was playing a YouTube clip of the theme song of the 1970 film Kelly's Heroes. 

Its theme song is 'Burning Bridges', by the Mike Curb Congregation. 

"Here comes the punchline," Mr Peters said, as the chorus played. 

Earlier today, the National Party MPs expelled Jami-Lee Ross from its caucus, who earlier resigned from Parliament and the party.

Tens of thousands expected at Auckland Diwali festival this weekend

Auckland

Huge crowds are expected at this weekend's Diwali festival in Auckland, with the grand finale to include a fireworks display.

The festival runs from midday on Saturday and Sunday until 9pm, and about 55,000 people attended in 2017.

Hundreds of performances are scheduled in Aotea Square and Queen Street, and there will be plenty of food and activities.

A total of 70 street stalls will be set up and the organisers say more than 45 hours of live entertainment is scheduled.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up with traditional Rangoli patterns starting from Thursday from 7pm each night.

The festival is smoke and alcohol free and motorists are warned that significant disruption to traffic in the CBD is expected.

Traditionally made colorful lanterns are are common feature at Diwali festivals around the world. [File Picture]
Traditionally made colorful lanterns are are common feature at Diwali festivals around the world. [File Picture] Source: istock.com
Christchurch man dies from injuries suffered in car crash earlier this month

Christchurch and Canterbury

A Christchurch man has died from his injuries suffered in a car crash on October 4.

Callum Richard Duggan, 25, died yesterday in Christchurch Hospital, succumbing to his injuries suffered in the crash earlier this month, police confirmed today.

The incident took place on Sparks Road, Halswell.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.

A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer. Source: 1 NEWS
Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of Tauranga woman and her newborn baby

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Police are urgently appealing for any sightings of 34-year old Lauren Hamilton, of Tauranga.

Baby (File picture).
Baby (File picture). Source: istock.com

Ms Hamilton recently gave birth, and is believed to have her newborn with her.

In a statement, police say they "are extremely concerned for the welfare of Lauren and her baby".

"We would like to hear from anyone who has seen Lauren in the last few days, or anyone who has information about where she might be.

"If you can help, please call 111 immediately." 

Jacinda Ardern says moving Australia's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem won't help peace talks in the region

Middle East

The shifting of Australia's Israel embassy to Jerusalem would not help peace talks in the region, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he's considering following United States President Donald Trump's lead by relocating Australia's embassy from Tel Aviv.

His New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, told reporters today that while she was waiting for official confirmation of the proposed move and couldn't comment directly, any such move was not helpful for talks in the region.

"We support a two-state solution and our view has been that any shift in representation, in the way we saw with the United States, does not move us closer to that peaceful resolution," she said.

The vast majority of countries voted against Donald Trump's move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, NZ included.
President Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries if they vote to condemn the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern was earlier this year critical of the US move, describing it as a step backwards for peace.

It comes after the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Source: 1 NEWS
