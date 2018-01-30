'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

Labour's new child poverty reduction plan is an issue close to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's heart and a big part of her political identity, according to 1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford.

The details of the Child Poverty Reduction Bill were revealed today, an issue which Ms Ardern has always championed.

"Ending child poverty is one of the reasons Jacinda Ardern came into Parliament and she says herself that her political identity is tied into this issue," 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford said.

The Bill will hold the current and future governments to account on the measurement and progress of reducing child poverty in New Zealand.

Bradford says National will also be tied to the Bill if they vote for it, meaning they will be accountable to the targets set.

It introduces child poverty measures, targets, requires regular reporting on reduction, creates a child well-being strategy and is attempting to ensure agencies work together.

"These targets mean the public will be able to hold the government to account in the years to come," Bradford said.