 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour's new child poverty reduction plan is an issue close to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's heart and a big part of her political identity, according to 1 NEWS political reporter Katie Bradford.

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.
Source: 1 NEWS

The details of the Child Poverty Reduction Bill were revealed today, an issue which Ms Ardern has always championed.

"Ending child poverty is one of the reasons Jacinda Ardern came into Parliament and she says herself that her political identity is tied into this issue," 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford said.

The Bill will hold the current and future governments to account on the measurement and progress of reducing child poverty in New Zealand.

Bradford says National will also be tied to the Bill if they vote for it, meaning they will be accountable to the targets set.

It introduces child poverty measures, targets, requires regular reporting on reduction, creates a child well-being strategy and is attempting to ensure agencies work together.

National, however, is yet to be convinced and hasn't decided whether it will support the legislation.
Source: 1 NEWS

"These targets mean the public will be able to hold the government to account in the years to come," Bradford said.

The first set of targets are due to be released tomorrow with the second set released in the coming weeks.

Read more: Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

Related

Politics

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Jacinda Ardern: 'We will not ignore the role income plays' in child poverty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:49
1
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

2

Jetstar having flight issues in Queenstown due to the weather being 'too hot'

3
Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

4

The list: Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year revealed

5
The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 