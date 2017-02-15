Her name is Gloria: Search continues for five-year-old girl missing in Hamilton

Source:NZN
Police have been going door-to-door in a Hamilton suburb searching for a missing five-year-old girl.
Missing Hamilton girl Gloria.
The girl, named Gloria, is believed to have walked off from a house in Ross Crescent, Fairfield, last night.
She is still missing this morning.
"Police are door-knocking throughout the area and a search and rescue operation has been launched," they said in a statement.
"The parents are being supported at this distressing time."
Gloria was described as Polynesian, olive-tanned skinned, with curly black-coloured hair.
She was was wearing a grey t-shirt over a pink t-shirt and had blue trousers on.
Police are appealing for any sightings of the girl and asking people to check their properties.
