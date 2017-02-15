Her name is Gloria: Search continues for five-year-old girl missing in Hamilton

Police have been going door-to-door in a Hamilton suburb searching for a missing five-year-old girl.

Missing Hamilton girl Gloria. Source: NZ Police

The girl, named Gloria, is believed to have walked off from a house in Ross Crescent, Fairfield, last night.

She is still missing this morning.

"Police are door-knocking throughout the area and a search and rescue operation has been launched," they said in a statement.

"The parents are being supported at this distressing time."

Gloria was described as Polynesian, olive-tanned skinned, with curly black-coloured hair.

She was was wearing a grey t-shirt over a pink t-shirt and had blue trousers on.