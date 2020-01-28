TODAY |

Hepatitis A scare at popular Christchurch restaurant

Source:  1 NEWS

Anyone who ate at a Christchurch restaurant on or around January 15 and 17 may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, the Canterbury District Health Board has warned.

Source: istock.com

People who ate food from Madam Woo Christchurch - either dine in, takeaway or from a meal delivery service - have been advised to call the public health team in Christchurch on (03) 364 1777 and ask to speak to a health protection officer, the Canterbury DHB said in a statement.

An urgent Hepatitis A vaccination is being offered to diners who have no previous immunity to Hepatitis A. You would be considered to have immunity if you’ve already been vaccinated or had Hepatitis A, Community and Public Health said in a statement.

Hepatitis A, which spreads from contaminated food, water or contact with someone who is infected, is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said there is a limited window of opportunity to provide vaccinations which will provide the best protection to prevent someone going on to develop Hepatitis A.

Dr Pink thanked the team at Madam Woo for their cooperation.


New Zealand
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
'Excuse me?' Tiger Woods speechless after hearing of friend Kobe Bryant's death moments after final round
2
Police investigating after death of woman found critically injured at home near Taupō
3
Person found dead in burnt out car in Waikato field; crash not suspected
4
'One of the most dangerous conditions' - Aviation experts believe Kobe Bryant's pilot suffered disorientation in fog
5
Five flights to arrive in New Zealand from China amid concerns over coronavirus outbreak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:17

Raw video: Thick black smoke billows from University of Canterbury engineering lab

National calls for evacuation of Kiwis in Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

Person found dead in burnt out car in Waikato field; crash not suspected

Critics demand apology over Shane Jones' 'sexist' Ihumātao protest leader comment