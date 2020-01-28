Hepatitis A scare at popular Christchurch restaurant

Anyone who ate at a Christchurch restaurant on or around January 15 and 17 may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, the Canterbury District Health Board has warned.

Source: istock.com

People who ate food from Madam Woo Christchurch - either dine in, takeaway or from a meal delivery service - have been advised to call the public health team in Christchurch on (03) 364 1777 and ask to speak to a health protection officer, the Canterbury DHB said in a statement.

An urgent Hepatitis A vaccination is being offered to diners who have no previous immunity to Hepatitis A. You would be considered to have immunity if you’ve already been vaccinated or had Hepatitis A, Community and Public Health said in a statement.



Hepatitis A, which spreads from contaminated food, water or contact with someone who is infected, is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said there is a limited window of opportunity to provide vaccinations which will provide the best protection to prevent someone going on to develop Hepatitis A.

Dr Pink thanked the team at Madam Woo for their cooperation.