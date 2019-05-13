TODAY |

Hemp, curry and asparagus in the mix at ice cream awards

Source: 

Roasted garlic gelato and Turmeric Coconut Ripple are just some of the flavours vying for top spot at the ice cream awards today.

Source: 1 NEWS

More than 300 New Zealand made ice creams, gelatos, sorbets and dairy-free frozen products will be tasted by a panel of 17 judges in Auckland.

Chief judge Jackie Matthews said New Zealand is spoilt for choice when it comes to great quality ice-creams, sorbets and gelatos that are made here.

"This year we have more entries which is great, we even have our first hemp product."

Matthews said the open creative category is always the most interesting.

"We have a korma curry gelato, an asparagus and cream cheese gelato and spiced chai ice cream this year."

The awards which are run by the New Zealand Manufacturers Association have been held since 1997.

"It's great for companies to get feedback through the awards to help them improve to get the best possible outcome when it comes to exports."

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
World reacts to Trump's Covid-19 infection with shock, sympathy and mockery
2
President Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19
3
South Island in for downpour and wild winds as the weekend begins
4
Body found in Waikato River confirmed as missing Hamilton man
5
US President Donald Trump has 'mild symptoms' of Covid-19 - White House
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Report finds Waikato University has systemic and structural racism
02:26

Auckland wastewater pond becomes one hectare solar panel system

Police asking for witnesses after Hawke's Bay crash between motorbike and truck leaves one dead
02:20

Govt makes 'significant' changes to rules for international air crew in NZ, but expert says they could go further