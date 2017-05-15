 

'It helps me build this kind of world for my songs to live in' - Lorde opens up about her neurological condition

Lorde has spoken about the effects of her synaesthesia on her new music, and what it's like experiencing music through her senses.

The Kiwi popstar revealed in 2015 to fans on Tumblr that she has a rare neurological condition called synaesthesia that allows people to experience the senses in different ways.

Now, in an interview with Vevo, Lorde said she's always assigned different colours to days of the week and to each of her friends.

"My relationship with music and visuals, it's funny. It's hard to explain this stuff to people who don't have synaesthesia, because I don't know any different," she said in the interview.

The Kiwi superstar tells of the moment she realised seeing colours for sounds and people wasn’t 'normal'.
"For a long time I assumed everyone had a colour for each day of the week or for all their friends' names, and then you realise that, no you're just weird and that's your own thing."

She said her music is a kind of "reflection of the inside of my brain" and the creative control she had over her performances and music videos allows her to show people the colours she associates with her own music.

"It helps me build this kind of world for my songs to live in," she says.

Although she is grateful she experiences music visually, Lorde said it can sometimes be "overwhelming".

Ella Yelich-O'Connor, otherwise known as Lorde, gives an insight into the life that she lives.
"There's definitely moments where I'm like, I just want to listen! Instead of seeing everything, there's definitely certain sounds that are overwhelmingly visual."

"And it's like, ahh it's too much."

Talking about her upcoming album, Melodrama, she said her relationship with colour has changed over the past few years, and Melodrama is "very intense colour-wise".

"It's definitely strange territory for me to be existing in this fluorescent world."

Melodrama will be released in New Zealand on June 16.

Lorde is one very down to earth Kiwi, as Seven Sharp's Toni Street found out.
