Helpline set up for quake-affected farmers

A helpline has been set up so that farmers affected by the Kaikoura earthquake can find the skilled workers they need to get back on their feet.

Damaged caused to an inland road from the earthquake. Source: 1 NEWS

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says many farmers suffered damage to key infrastructure such as fences and water systems.

"This kind of infrastructure requires experienced labour to get back up and running," he said today.

"All skilled workers will be appropriately remunerated and volunteers can have some costs reimburses."

Mr Guy's ministry has contracted Agriculture Employment Services Ltd and Federated Farmers to manage the initiative for the next four months.