'A helping hand' - Wellington teen giving her time for people in coronavirus self-isolation

A Wellington student is volunteering her time to run errands for those going into self-isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Abbey Wakefield

Pippa Charlier, 14, is starting the overseas campaign #ViralKindness in her local neighbourhood Karori.

The campaign involves posting mail, picking up shopping, collecting urgent supplies or just a friendly phone call.

To avoid potential spread of Covid-19, the volunteers avoid physical contact and leave the supplies outside the door.

“There are some people who are going to be struggling a lot with it, so I thought I’d give a helping hand,” she said.

Pippa’s offer has already had a big response from her online community.

Her message to other kids her age who have spare time is to help out if you can.