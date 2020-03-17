'A helping hand' - Wellington teen giving her time for people in coronavirus self-isolation

A Wellington student is volunteering her time to run errands for those going into self-isolation.
By Abbey Wakefield
Pippa Charlier, 14, is starting the overseas campaign #ViralKindness in her local neighbourhood Karori.
The campaign involves posting mail, picking up shopping, collecting urgent supplies or just a friendly phone call.
To avoid potential spread of Covid-19, the volunteers avoid physical contact and leave the supplies outside the door.
“There are some people who are going to be struggling a lot with it, so I thought I’d give a helping hand,” she said.
Pippa’s offer has already had a big response from her online community.
Her message to other kids her age who have spare time is to help out if you can.
“I like that it’s inspired other people,” she said.