Helping hand for Porirua charity teaching cooking nutritional meals on the cheap

The old Porirua Bowls Club in Cannons Creek, Wellington used to be the hub of the community until it fell into disrepair about six years ago.

After just six months, the new tenants have given it a new lease of life, running cooking classes out of the old kitchen, and turning the lawns into vege gardens.

WELLfed is a programme dedicated to giving families the skills and tools to cook nutritional meals on the cheap but its become so much more than that now.

Eighty per cent of the food used by the charity is rescued from going to the landfill, using it instead to feed the community.



But with over 340 graduates and more keen to sign up every day, an extra pinch of help goes a long way.

That’s where New World Porirua comes in.

After donating hundreds of dollars, WellFed’s classes are taken care of for a whole term.

“Good people seeing a need, identifying the key people in the community and giving them the tools and skills to feed their families well,” says Victoria Deaker of New World Porirua.