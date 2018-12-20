Help needed to identify pedestrian hit by vehicle in Auckland

Police have been unable to identify a man, believed to be aged 25 to 40, who was hit by a vehicle in Auckland's Papakura last night.

Middlemore Hospital. Source: Counties Manukau Health

The pedestrian was hit on Marne Road about 10.30pm, then taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as being possibly aged between 25 and 40, with dark hair and tanned/olive skin. He has dark facial hair around his mouth and chin.

The man does not have any tattoos on the front of his body.

"Police want to locate and speak with his next-of-kin urgently and while we understand this is a limited description, we are hoping someone might have information that will help us to identify him, or know someone who is missing from overnight who fits a similar description," Senior Sergeant Amber Stobie said.

"The driver of the vehicle has been assisting police with our inquiries and is being supported."