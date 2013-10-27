 

'Help ensure kids don't miss out' - $23m pledged to get children on bikes

1 NEWS
The transport agency will put $23 million into getting more children on bikes, Julie Anne Genter announced today.

It was the Associate Minister of Transport's first day back at work, after having her first child in August. 

The funding would go to expanding the Bikes in Schools programme and cycle skills education over the next three years. 

"In the 1980s more than half of school kids walked or cycled to school, today it’s less than a third. We want to turn that around," she said. 

The funding for Bikes in Schools would be targeted to low-decile primary schools.

"Not every child has a bike at home so this will help ensure kids don't miss out on the opportunity to learn to ride."

"More people cycling is not only good for our health and the environment, but it means fewer cars on the road and less congestion for everyone," she said. 

