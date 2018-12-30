'The helmet most certainly helped save her life' - Woman left in critical condition after crashing bike near Waiuku

A woman in her forties was airlifted to hospital this morning after suffering a head injury while riding her bike near Waiuku, southwest of Auckland.

An Auckland Rescue Helicopter spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called out to assist at 9.30am after the woman came down a hill on her bicycle and lost control, ending up in a ditch in Karioitahi.

While the woman was wearing a helmet when the accident happened, she still suffered a head injury.

Attending Auckland Rescue Helicopter crewman Ati Wynyard did add however that, "the helmet most certainly helped save her life".

A rapid sequence intubation was performed by medical crew to assist in her breathing.