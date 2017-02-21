 

'Hello Christchurch' - Bruce Springsteen greets ecstatic Cantabrians

Thousands have gathered in Christchurch tonight for Bruce Springsteen, who purposely scheduled his concert on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake.

Bruce Springsteen arrives on stage in Christchurch

Source: 1 NEWS

Springsteen wanted Cantabrians to know he stands in solidarity with them, after many sought solace in his songs following the devastating quakes.

Arriving on stage tonight, Springsteen greeted the crowd saying, "Hello Christchurch!"

Springsteen's song My City Of Ruins became a poignant and inspirational unofficial anthem for the city in wake of the quake which killed 185 people.

Thousands gather at AMI stadium for Bruce Springsteen

Source: 1 NEWS

'The Boss' and the E Street Band are performing at Christchurch's AMI Stadium to a sold out crowd.

Marlon Williams, who opened for Springsteen tonight, told Seven Sharp many in the stands are waving 'I love Christchurch' signs.

Then on February 25 the star will perform at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland as part of Springsteen Summer '17 Tour Down Under.

