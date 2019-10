John Tamihere has defiantly said Phil Goff has a "hell of a mess" to clean up after the incumbent's landslide win in the Auckland mayoral election today.

Mr Tamihere was greeted with a haka at his election event in Te Atatu, where he said he doesn’t have any ill-feelings towards his rival.

"It's not the result we wanted, but let's move on from that," he said to the crowd.

"I welcome him being the mayor, but what a hell of a mess he's going to have to clean up given his last three years."