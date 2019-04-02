TODAY |

Helicopters sent as fire crews battle scrub fire in Far North

Source:  1 NEWS

Two helicopters and around 30 firefighters are battling a scrub blaze in the Far North today.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Around one hectare is currently on fire on Russell Road, Punaruku, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Emergency services were called at 12.40pm today.

Eight appliances are in attendance, around 30 firefighters, and two helicopters are also in operation.

Fire and Emergency NZ says there are no buildings under threat at this stage.

A total fire ban is currently in place in the region due to dry conditions.

New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
Sensible Sentencing Trust wants Waikeria Prison inmates in standoff punished 'by the full force of the law'
2
Bali's iconic beaches buried in trash
3
New highly-infectious Covid-19 variant 'will become dominant all over the world' - Michael Baker
4
Police investigating 'unexplained' death after woman's body found in bushes in East Auckland
5
Donald Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' votes to hand him victory
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:28

Worst of wild weather over for Otago, after weekend rain flooded streets

One person dead after truck and car crash in Bay of Plenty, bringing holiday road toll to 11

Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Canterbury

01:48

Pakistani cricket team meets with survivors of Christchurch terrorist attack nearly two years on