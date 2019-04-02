Helicopters sent as fire crews battle scrub fire in Far North

Two helicopters and around 30 firefighters are battling a scrub blaze in the Far North today.

Around one hectare is currently on fire on Russell Road, Punaruku, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Emergency services were called at 12.40pm today.

Eight appliances are in attendance, around 30 firefighters, and two helicopters are also in operation.

Fire and Emergency NZ says there are no buildings under threat at this stage.